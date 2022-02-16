Thursday’s cold front briefly sends winter back into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoying the spring-like warmth that has been in place over the past couple of day, Brazos Valley? Get it while you can -- cooler weather quickly filters in for the end of the week after a cold front blows in Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of it’s arrival, spotty showers will likely roam parts of the area through the overnight hours Wednesday and first thing Thursday. While likely not for everyone, best to keep the rain gear handy for any Wednesday evening plans and the Thursday morning commute. Whatever is found on PinPoint Radar Thursday morning will begin to clear from west to east as dry air quickly punches in, with most of the activity looking to sit east of the Brazos Valley by 9 am - 10 am.

The dry air then in place will allow temperatures to climb into the 70s by Thursday afternoon before temperatures come crashing down as the cold front arrives.

Spring-like 70s are in store Thursday afternoon before a cold front arrives and sends colder air in for the end of the week. (KBTX)

Gusty winds out of the south early Thursday will flip in from the north after the front passes by, gusting upwards of 30 - 35 mph at times. This will send in the colder air that will allow temperatures to tumble overnight Thursday, with a light freeze expected for a good portion of the Brazos Valley Friday morning. Factor in those breezy conditions, and wind chills values will likely fall into the low-to-mid 20s for the Friday morning drive!

A light freeze is currently expected for most Friday morning with wind chill values in the low-to-mid 20s. (KBTX)

As the front and associated weather system continue eastward, high pressure quickly takes over the for the end of the work week / start to the weekend. After a breezy and cooler day Friday, winds settle down and a decent amount of sunshine looks to be in place Saturday. Chilly mornings followed by pleasant afternoons will generally be the theme this weekend, minus a few isolated showers that could try to slip in late Sunday.

High pressure quickly moves in for the weekend, allowing more sunshine and pleasant weather to return. (KBTX)

Additional rain / storm chances return to the forecast next week as a few disturbances swing our direction. More details on that as they come in, until then -- enjoy the weekend!

