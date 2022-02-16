Advertisement

Thursday’s cold front briefly sends winter back into the Brazos Valley

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoying the spring-like warmth that has been in place over the past couple of day, Brazos Valley? Get it while you can -- cooler weather quickly filters in for the end of the week after a cold front blows in Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of it’s arrival, spotty showers will likely roam parts of the area through the overnight hours Wednesday and first thing Thursday. While likely not for everyone, best to keep the rain gear handy for any Wednesday evening plans and the Thursday morning commute. Whatever is found on PinPoint Radar Thursday morning will begin to clear from west to east as dry air quickly punches in, with most of the activity looking to sit east of the Brazos Valley by 9 am - 10 am.

The dry air then in place will allow temperatures to climb into the 70s by Thursday afternoon before temperatures come crashing down as the cold front arrives.

Spring-like 70s are in store Thursday afternoon before a cold front arrives and sends colder...
Spring-like 70s are in store Thursday afternoon before a cold front arrives and sends colder air in for the end of the week.(KBTX)

Gusty winds out of the south early Thursday will flip in from the north after the front passes by, gusting upwards of 30 - 35 mph at times. This will send in the colder air that will allow temperatures to tumble overnight Thursday, with a light freeze expected for a good portion of the Brazos Valley Friday morning. Factor in those breezy conditions, and wind chills values will likely fall into the low-to-mid 20s for the Friday morning drive!

A light freeze is currently expected for most Friday morning with wind chill values in the...
A light freeze is currently expected for most Friday morning with wind chill values in the low-to-mid 20s.(KBTX)

As the front and associated weather system continue eastward, high pressure quickly takes over the for the end of the work week / start to the weekend. After a breezy and cooler day Friday, winds settle down and a decent amount of sunshine looks to be in place Saturday. Chilly mornings followed by pleasant afternoons will generally be the theme this weekend, minus a few isolated showers that could try to slip in late Sunday.

High pressure quickly moves in for the weekend, allowing more sunshine and pleasant weather to...
High pressure quickly moves in for the weekend, allowing more sunshine and pleasant weather to return.(KBTX)

Additional rain / storm chances return to the forecast next week as a few disturbances swing our direction. More details on that as they come in, until then -- enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday...
Troopers identify victim in fatal train vs. tractor crash near Iola
Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault
Troopers say the driver of this car drifted into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning and hit an...
Driver injured in crash on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/16
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/16
A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley until 6pm Wednesday.
Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Wednesday
2/16
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 2/16
Our generator setup failed for a short bit in the middle of the coldest weather Texas had seen...
Let’s never do that again: Recalling one wild day during Winter Storm 2021