Advertisement

Treat of the Day: three CSHS seniors earn highest possible ACT score

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Eric Finberg, Kennedy Sharp, and Surya Sunkari, who earned a composite score of 36 on their ACTs.

These three College Station High School seniors achieved the highest possible score that a student can earn. They were part of less than half of 1% of the students who took the ACT to earn a top score. College station ISD graduates have an average ACT score of 24, compared to the statewide average of 20.

Eric Finberg, Kennedy Sharp and Surya Sunkari earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. The CSHS seniors...

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday...
Troopers identify victim in fatal train vs. tractor crash near Iola
Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault
Troopers say the driver of this car drifted into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning and hit an...
Driver injured in crash on Highway 30 west of Huntsville

Latest News

Treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Washington County horse judging team places at competition
Treat of the Day
Treat of the Day: Leon County Sheriff’s Office employee retires after 31 years
treat of the day
Treat of the day: Navasota High School tennis players place at tournament
Treat of the Day: Franklin ISD elementary school celebrates 100 days of class