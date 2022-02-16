Treat of the Day: three CSHS seniors earn highest possible ACT score
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Eric Finberg, Kennedy Sharp, and Surya Sunkari, who earned a composite score of 36 on their ACTs.
These three College Station High School seniors achieved the highest possible score that a student can earn. They were part of less than half of 1% of the students who took the ACT to earn a top score. College station ISD graduates have an average ACT score of 24, compared to the statewide average of 20.
