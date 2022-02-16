Treat of the Day: three CSHS seniors earn highest possible ACT score

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Eric Finberg, Kennedy Sharp, and Surya Sunkari, who earned a composite score of 36 on their ACTs.

These three College Station High School seniors achieved the highest possible score that a student can earn. They were part of less than half of 1% of the students who took the ACT to earn a top score. College station ISD graduates have an average ACT score of 24, compared to the statewide average of 20.

Eric Finberg, Kennedy Sharp and Surya Sunkari earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. The CSHS seniors... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.