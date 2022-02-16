Treat of the Day: Washington County horse judging team places at competition

San Antonio, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Washington County Horse judging team who competed in the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo horse judging Contest on Feb. 14.

This was the largest group of kids participating in the contest since the COVID-19 shutdowns occurred two years ago.

The WC Junior Maroon team placed 5th out of 38 teams. The team included Bethany Faske, Gabriella Faske, Morgan Finke, and Georgia Legg. Morgan Finke won 6th place in the Junior high Point Individual category.

The WC Senior Maroon team earned 6th place out of 34 teams. The team included Lillian Faske, Audrey Schmidt, Jonathan Faske, and Avila Colanter. Lillian Faske won 4th place in the Senior High Point Individual category.

