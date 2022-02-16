Advertisement

Troopers investigating fatal collision involving train in Grimes County

The collision involved a train near the intersection of FM 39 and CR 169.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday...
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Iola in Grimes County.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Iola in Grimes County.

The collision involved a train near the intersection of FM 39 and CR 169 south of Iola.

One person died at the scene, state troopers confirmed.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan
Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office: Man who fled traffic stop in custody
Troopers say the driver of this car drifted into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning and hit an...
Driver injured in crash on Highway 30 west of Huntsville
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Three missing following motel fire on Highway 21 in Caldwell

Latest News

Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Three missing following motel fire on Highway 21 in Caldwell
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/15
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/15
There were 36 passengers on the school bus with no injuries.
College Station school bus driver issued citation following crash in Grimes County
Research shows worsening mental health was seen more among 50-80-year-old women, those who had...
Research shows worsening mental health issues among older adults during pandemic