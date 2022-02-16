Troopers investigating fatal collision involving train in Grimes County
The collision involved a train near the intersection of FM 39 and CR 169.
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Iola in Grimes County.
The collision involved a train near the intersection of FM 39 and CR 169 south of Iola.
One person died at the scene, state troopers confirmed.
No other details were immediately available.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.