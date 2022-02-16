Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With windy conditions in place Wednesday, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties through 6pm Wednesday evening:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, and Washington

Additional wind gusts upwards of 35-40 mph will be possible throughout the day, likely tossing unsecured objects out in the yard / empty trash around a bit!

A windy day is underway with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph possible at times. Unsecured lawn items / empty trash cans may get tossed around a bit! pic.twitter.com/iOvq8uDRDa — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) February 16, 2022

Breezy conditions will remain in the forecast through the overnight hours and into Thursday, but will switch in from the north as a cold front arrives Thursday afternoon / early evening. Best to avoid outdoor burning through the remainder of the work week before winds settle down a bit this weekend!

