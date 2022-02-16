Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Wednesday
Wind gusts upwards of 35-40 mph will be possible throughout the day.
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With windy conditions in place Wednesday, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.
The advisory is in effect for the following counties through 6pm Wednesday evening:
- Austin, Brazos, Burleson, and Washington
Additional wind gusts upwards of 35-40 mph will be possible throughout the day, likely tossing unsecured objects out in the yard / empty trash around a bit!
Breezy conditions will remain in the forecast through the overnight hours and into Thursday, but will switch in from the north as a cold front arrives Thursday afternoon / early evening. Best to avoid outdoor burning through the remainder of the work week before winds settle down a bit this weekend!
