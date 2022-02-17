Aggie Softball Continues with Texas A&M Invitational This Weekend

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team returns to Davis Diamond this weekend and hosts Kansas, Missouri State, Stephen F. Austin and Pitt for the Texas A&M Invitational.

GOING THE EXTRA DISTANCE

Three Aggies tripled in Wednesday night’s contest at Sam Houston making it the first time since 2019 that A&M had recorded three triples in a single game. The triples for freshmen Koko Wooley and Cayden Baker were the first extra-base hits of their careers, while Morgan Smith’s was the fourth triple of her career.

DINGER SEASON

Katie Dack and Mayce Allen each belted home runs on Wednesday night at Sam Houston, giving A&M 10 on the year through its first six contests. Dack launched a three-run bomb for her second long ball of the season in the opening frame, while Allen stepped in to pinch hit and lifted her first career homer over the right field wall. Sophomore Trinity Cannon leads the Aggies in the category with three.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Aggies (6-0) begin and end the Texas A&M Invitational with games against the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1). Head coach Jo Evans will face off against Texas A&M Hall of Famer and All-American, Jennifer McFalls, who graduated in 1997 and was also a member of Team USA in the 2000 Olympics.

Sandwiched between those two contests are meetings with Missouri State (1-4), SFA (1-5) and Pitt (2-3). The Aggies have combined to win the last 25 matchups collectively between the three programs.

FOLLOW ALONG

A&M’s games on Friday and Saturday are available for streaming via SEC Network+, while fans can tune in to all five Aggie contests locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all 12 games of the tournament.

Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets and the full tournament schedule can be found here.

