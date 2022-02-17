Aggie women continue competition at SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team saw multiple Aggies lower personal best times through the second day of competition at SEC Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center Wednesday night. The Maroon & White currently sit in sixth with 236 points.

The 200 free relay team of Bobbi Kennett, Kaitlyn Owens, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek started finals notching an NCAA B-cut time of 1:28.98 to place eighth in the event. In the leadoff position, Kennett lowered her 50 free personal best after going 22.61.Stepanek led the way in the individual events, dropping time from the morning session to place 13th with a time of 4:44.65. Abby Grottle joined Stepanek in the B-final, taking 16th overall with a time of 4:50.59.

Kennett rounded out the evening session for the Aggies when she placed 15th in the 200 IM with a time of 1:59.12.

Through prelims and finals six Aggies recorded career- or season-best times in seven events on the day.

The Aggies will continue SEC Championships Thursday, competing in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free and 3-meter. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Top Finishers 200 Free Relay: Bobbi Kennett, Kaitlyn Owens, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek – 1:28.98 (B)500 Free: Chloe Stepanek – 4:44.65 (B)200 IM: Bobbi Kennett – 1:59.12 (B)

Remaining Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 17Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Women’s 3-Meter – WatchFriday, Feb. 18Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Men’s Platform Diving, 400 Medley Relay – Watch Saturday, Feb. 19Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Women’s Platform Diving, 400 Free Relay – Watch

