From the Ground Up: Producers watching Eastern Europe closely

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many of us have watched the news coming from the Ukraine and Russian border.

“[The] whole Black Sea region, we’d be impacted by any kind of conflict, political turmoil, military engagement of any kind, would certainly have strong repercussions for the ability to get grain supplies out of that part of the world,” says Texas A&M Economist and grain expert Mark Welch.

“I can remember the days when Russia was a major wheat importer. And, of course, now they are the world’s largest wheat exporting.”

This turn of the wheat tide could have major repercussions worldwide.

“Not only important for wheat, but Ukraine is a major exporter of corn,” Welch says. “That Black Sea region is growing in importance or global grain supplies for world trade.”

Welch says the powers have positioned themselves well in the export market, making impacts here at home more likely.

“Our local growing conditions matter to our domestic markets and our domestic producers, but the global price for wheat is really going to be set by that international production component. Any disruptions, or an event that would preclude the open and free movement of commodities out of that region would have a significant impact on the world grain market.”

While that may mean higher prices for the consumer in the short term, it may create opportunity for local farmers.

“When those major exporters major producers when they make a crop, and have exportable supplies, that has a major influence or prices, if for whatever reason, there’s a short crop in one of those foreign growing areas, certainly creates opportunities,” Welch says.

That’s assuming the weather is good, and prices to produce the crop don’t get any higher.

“Trying to do that in a situation of tremendous uncertainty, volatility... It’s a real challenge. And if we can provide that support and management skills or market information to help them manage those challenges, that’s what we’re about here [at Texas A&M Agrilife].”

