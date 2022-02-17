Huff leaving College Station for Decatur

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Head Football Coach and Campus Coordinator Steve Huff is leaving the school to become the Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at Decatur. Huff told KBTX Sports he was making the move to be closer to family.

The Decatur ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve Steve Huff as our new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. Coach Huff has been the Campus Coordinator and Head Football Coach at College Station High School where he has had nine very successful years. — Decatur ISD (@decaturisd) February 17, 2022

College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale released a statement on Huff’s departure.

“Coach Huff has been a constant positive influence on the students of College Station High School since it opened in 2012. The level of success and competitiveness his teams brought to the football field was incredible, and his leadership of the athletic programs at the school allowed them all to succeed at a high level. I would personally like to thank Steve for the effort he poured into College Station ISD and for the impact he made on the thousands of students and families who were fortunate to have developed relationships with him both on and off the field. I wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Regarding the process to hire Coach Huff’s replacement:

“The athletic department at CSHS has had tremendous success and much of that is due to the continuity and positive culture among the staff. Our intent is to determine the best way to provide a seamless transition to continue on a path of success for the Cougar Athletic Department.”

Huff has been at College Station since the school opened in 2012. The football team played a sub-varsity schedule in 2012 and 2013. The first year of varsity football for the Cougars was in 2014. Huff led College Station to the Class 5A Division 2 state championship is 2017. The Cougars beat Aledo in the title game. 20-19. Huff took College Station to the Class 5A Division 1 state championship game in 2021. The Cougars lost to Katy Paetow 27-24 in overtime.

In eight varsity seasons at College Station Huff had a record of 88-19 and took the Cougars to the playoffs all eight seasons. Huff won four district titles at College Station.

