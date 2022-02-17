Inaugural Heart & Sole 5K debuts in Aggieland to raise money for heart surgeries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Vincent Obioma Ohaju Memorial (VOOM) Foundation is a nonprofit that was created to provide healthcare programs to the underprivileged and underserved in Nigeria.

This 5K will support the foundation in bringing open heart surgery to Nigeria and raise the health care standards for all of West Africa. It is estimated that nearly 90% of the people in Nigeria live without essential medical services.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria has improved its ranking in healthcare on the WHO’s health system ranking from 187 out of 191 countries two decades ago to 163 out of 191 countries.

Representatives from VOOM say their goal is to raise the awareness needed to provide life-saving medical procedures to the country of Nigeria.

“It cost $2,500 to save one life and so that is kind of our goal that we always aim towards when raising funds,” said Rachel Crandall, Vice President, VOOM Ambassadors at Texas A&M University. “Every time we hit that $2,500 we just know we just got to save another kid, another mother, another father, and have given them the chance to have a life.”

Crandall says your participation in Saturday’s race will help take the foundation one step closer to providing the needed medical services to the underserved.

“We’re fighting to help raise those standards to give the basic care that people deserve and that is really our heart behind this 5K,” said Crandall. “It’s honestly such a privilege as a student organization on Texas A&M campus. We’re the only organization getting this opportunity to help bring open heart surgery to Nigeria and we actually get the opportunity to package medical supplies here to send over to Nigeria so that they can be the most effective.”

VOOM Heart & Sole 5k Course Map (KBTX)

The 5K is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, in parking lot 50 on the campus of Texas A&M University. For more information contact Rachel Crandall at rachelcrandall@tamu.edu

Texas A&M Placekicker Seth Small is scheduled to award medals to the top 10 participants in Saturday’s race.

VOOM Heart & Sole 5k community sponsors include St. Joseph Health, The Texas Brain and Spine Institute, Bryan Radiology Associates, and US Acute Care Solutions.

For more information on how to register for the race, click here.

For information on how to donate or help with fundraising efforts, click here.

