Members of Battalion newspaper to be added to Texas A&M’s journalism working group

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M announced earlier this week it will include members of its student newspaper The Battalion to the school’s journalism working group.

The addition comes after news last week that University President Kathy Banks directed the paper to move to a solely digital platform and stop its printed edition. Banks later revised her decision after meeting with the paper.

Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks announces the inclusion of two students of The Battalion on the MGT journalism working group, which will be tasked with proposing options for The Battalion’s continuation of weekly print editions. https://t.co/SGpP6yOK49 — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) February 15, 2022

The working group is tasked with re-establishing a department of journalism and recommending its administrative structure. Barbara Gastel is a member of the working group and the coordinator of the school’s Science & Technology Journalism Graduate Program. She’s been involved in journalism at Texas A&M since 1989 and taught in the journalism department for 15 years until it closed.

“We have some outstanding working journalists who are bringing their experience, and we have academics who bring experience teaching journalism and related subjects,” Gastel said. “I think working together we can really accomplish something defining excellence in journalism education for now and the years to come.”

Gastel says other goals and objectives include expanding journalism education at the university and taking the good components it already has to the next level.

“The goal is to develop a strong program for preparing Aggie journalists who will come out well qualified and have the skills to continue adapting as the field adapts,” Gastel said.

The journalism working group consists of 21 members. Gastel says the group has met once and every member showed up. She expects it to meet every two weeks moving forward.

“We’re looking into what is happening in the journalism field, what directions it’s going in, and other programs in academia and best practices,” Gastel said. “I think one area of growth is just simply the number of journalism students who are being trained. There is also now more of a move toward multimedia rather than having people work in one medium.”

The group was created after the school’s comprehensive review report was released at the end of last year. Gastel says they hope to have their recommendations ready by late spring or early summer.

“Journalism is very important to our society,” Gastel said. “Helping to produce well-qualified journalists is very important.”

