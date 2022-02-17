Advertisement

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Jonathan Ritchie.

Senior ranks 1st in his class
By Paul Durbin
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
“Number one in the class, but doesn’t really put those airs on, if you know what I mean. So he just kind of leads by example. I think he wants to do his very best, he’s accustomed to doing his very best. I think when you set a high bar and you continue to reach it, it just becomes second nature. -Christopher Renberg: English Teacher

Jonathan plays football, baseball and is a three-year captain for the Owls Basketball team, where he is known for his court leadership and giving 100% whether in practice or on game day.

“Jonathan always does the little things. He’s not a big scorer at ten points a game or get ten rebounds a game, but he’ll get three or four deflections, he’ll get a block or two a game, he’ll take a charge or two a game. He’s one of the guys in practice. He’s game speed all the time. There’s not many times that he’s kind of going through the motions. He does everything at a game speed pace, which is kind of what we preach, but he’s one of the guys that does that at the top level.” -Jeffrey Trant: Head Coach, Basketball

“At a young age, my parents were always pushing me to do any homework that I had, get it done, get it done early, don’t procrastinate. All the work is going to pay off. That’s what I’m starting to realize, like all the hard work that I put in freshmen through this year is going to start paying off.” - Jonathan Ritchie

Next year Jonathan will be attending Texas A&M and plans on pursuing a degree in petroleum engineering.

