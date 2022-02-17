Advertisement

Officials still investigating Caldwell Motel fire as community helps those displaced

By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Police Department reported that they still haven’t found the cause of Tuesday’s Caldwell Motel fire.

According to officials, 37 people were registered at the hotel and are all safe. Officials said they were able to use a search K-9 Wednesday evening to ensure no unregistered occupants were still in the structure.

One Church Caldwell pastor Juan Fraustro said at least four families went to his church for shelter Tuesday.

Fraustro said some families are now with other relatives or staying at America’s Best Value Inn.

“Their whole life just vanished in a few moments, so, yeah, it was a lot of heartache last night and today. We had a lot of people come in and you can still see the devastation and heartache they’re going through,” Fraustro said.

Many community members have supported victims by bringing donations like clothes, shoes and toiletries to One Church Caldwell for the victims.

Dennis Walton stopped by to pick up clothes for his father who was temporarily living at the motel. He said when his father called him during the fire yesterday, all he heard was the fast winds and knew something was wrong. Walton’s father is now staying with him but said, like others, his father lost everything.

“The first thing he said is the Bible... can we get the Bible,” Walton said. “It’s all gone, it’s all gone.”

Caldwell resident Carol Baasen lives near the Caldwell Motel and said it was important for her to give to those in need. She donated gift cards so victims could get exactly what they needed.

“Those of us who live here or are in a community, you want to help your neighbors, you want to rely on your neighbors,” Baasen said.

One Church Caldwell located at 104 TX-21 is no longer accepting clothing items but still needs toiletries.

Anyone wanting to make financial donations can do so by texting CaldwellFire to 4-1-4-4-4. That fund is being managed by the American Red Cross and the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

