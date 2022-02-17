Opening night of highly anticipated musical, Rent brings big crowd to Rudder Auditorium

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Opening night of the musical Rent drew lots of students and community members to Rudder Auditorium Wednesday night.

MSC OPAS presented Rent, which is on its 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour.

Edith Gonzalez Brizuela, the student committee chair of MSC OPAS, said this show had students buzzing for months prior to Wednesday night’s show. But the anticipation has been a lot longer. Rent was canceled in the Spring 2020 due to COVID-19. But, Brizuela said it’s worth the wait.

“Rent has been one of the most sought-after musicals and it has generated the most excitement this semester especially because it was one of the musicals that got postponed from our season during COVID-19,” she said.

Brizuela said she is most excited to see audience reactions and participation in the show.

Anne Black, the Executive Director of OPAS, said she hopes to see people walk away singing the songs from the musical. She said this musical is fun but also has important insight.

“It is and was a groundbreaking musical. It’s about love and friendship, loyalty, and loss,” said Black. “It really changed Broadway in a lot of ways. It’s a terrific opportunity to see what life was like at the peak of the AID’s epidemic.”

The second and final performance of Rent will be Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

$26 RUSH TICKETS avail for Wed & Thu perfs of @RentOnTour. CASH ONLY & must be purchased at @MSCBoxOffice window. RUSH tickets will be sold beginning at 5:30 PM on performance nights. Limit 2 tickets/buyer. Arrive to the box office early as there will likely be a line. @tamu pic.twitter.com/aKnTpw0gQo — MSC OPAS (@mscopas) February 16, 2022

