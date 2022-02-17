Presidents Day weekend events preview across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From sports to theatre performances to enjoying local museums, it’s going to be a busy and exciting weekend across the Brazos Valley.

Feb. 18 and 21 students at both Bryan and College Station ISD’s will be out of school with both days being a student holiday, according to school calendars.

On Texas A&M’s campus, the weekend is packed with sporting events like the opening weekend of baseball, equestrian, women’s basketball, softball, and women’s tennis. To view a full schedule of events, click here.

According to Tim Michl, Assistant Director for Marketing with Texas A&M Athletics, tickets are still available for all ticketed sporting events like baseball, women’s basketball, and softball.

Looking broader in College Station, Jennifer Kingsbury, Marketing Coordinator at Visit College Station, says there are a lot of family-friendly activities taking place across the area.

In addition, Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday and Kingsbury encourages people to visit the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

“It’s a four-day weekend, given the opportunity that Monday is Presidents Day, we encourage everyone to head on over to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and really experience that,” said Kingsbury.

For more events in College Station, view the full interview below and see a complete list at Visit College Station’s website.

Destination Bryan has created an events guide, which includes a majority of all community events from theater performances, farmers markets, restaurant events, and local wrestling shows.

This weekend also marks the first full weekend of Bryan Dining Days.

Brenham and Washington County offer a similar events resource that can be accessed here.

