SARC hopes local sexual assault conviction empowers survivors

The Sexual Assault Resource Center works with survivors of sexual assault and harassment.
The Sexual Assault Resource Center works with survivors of sexual assault and harassment.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One local nonprofit is hoping the outcome of a sexual assault trial will empower more survivors to share their stories.

26-year-old Jacob Pape was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison for the sexual assault of a woman in 2017. Brazos County prosecutors said during the trial, two other survivors testified they were also sexually assaulted by Pape.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center works with survivors of sexual assault and harassment. Executive Director Lindsay LeBlanc said outcomes like this hopefully motivate other survivors.

“We hope that the news empowers survivors to come forward and that they can see that justice was served on this case and so it will empower them to find their voice,” she said.

But, even if a survivor is not comfortable reporting an assault, LeBlanc said they will still be there to help cope with trauma. She said it’s important that survivors don’t put too much pressure on themselves to go through the legal system, but still seek help.

“Three unique survivors came forward and not necessarily because one came forward and then an additional, but that they found their voice and they were empowered to report. So that’s a really important piece that we want to make sure survivors know, its their choice. There’s no responsibility to the greater good. They have to take care of themselves first,” LeBlanc said.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, contact SARC on their 24/7 hotline at (979) 731-1000.

