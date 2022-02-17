Advertisement

Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Charles Milstead Passes Away

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Charles Milstead has passed away, according to his family.

Milstead, who was a member of the 1974 Hall of Fame class, was a three-year football letterman from 1957-59, and he played quarterback under head coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jim Myers. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Milstead was drafted in the 14th round of the 1960 NFL Draft, and he played for the Houston Oilers for two seasons as a quarterback, defensive back and punter.

Milstead was the Aggies’ passing leader from 1957-59 and he was a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection in 1958 and 1959. He finished his career with nine school records, including passing completions, attempts and yards.

He was voted a team captain and named the team’s most valuable player as a senior in 1959. An excellent student, Milstead earned Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America in 1958.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

