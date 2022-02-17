Texas A&M Baseball Revamps Section 12 for 2022 Campaign

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Atmosphere at Blue Bell Park will be enhanced for the 2022 campaign as Section 12 returns along the rightfield line.

Along with the revered Section 203, Section 12 serves as an additional seating area for Texas A&M students and their guests at Blue Bell Park. The 2022 campaign also signals the return of Section 203 to the upper deck along the first base line.

Sports Pass holders, student walk-up tickets and student guest tickets are required for access to Section 12 entry located on the right/centerfield side of the stadium. Section 12 will not be accessible via the Blue Bell Park main entry. Students are required to bring a valid Texas A&M student ID on game day as the Section 12 entrance is only available for current Sports Pass holders and as available, student guests and student walk-ups.

Students will have access to restrooms and concessions located near the Section 12 entry behind the left-centerfield wall.

Section 12 features the Slovacek Patio where various Slovacek sausage offerings will be available along with Anheuser Busch products and other fan favorites.

A limited number of student walk-up and student guest tickets will be offered based on availability for each game, but are not guaranteed. Students may purchase walk-up/guest tickets at the main box office located at the main entrance of Blue Bell Park. Walkup tickets are only available for non-sports pass holders and one (1) guest ticket can be purchased per student with a valid ID. High demand is expected for student walk-up/guest tickets on Fridays and Saturdays and inventory will be limited.

