Advertisement

Texas A&M Board of Regents name Reed arena court after women’s basketball coach, Gary Blair

The Board of Regents also approved several construction projects
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Board of Regents has named the basketball court at Reed Arena after retiring women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair. Blair’s collegiate coaching career lasted more than four decades, he’s coached A&M since the 2003-2004 season.

The Regents also approved the construction of a second education building on the Tarleton State University’s Fort Worth campus, which will cost $66 million. The RELLIS campus also received $7.7 million in infrastructure improvements for water, power, fiber and sewer.

Texas A&M University- San Antonio will be getting a $32.5 million dorm. The campus only has about 380 dorm beds for a population of almost 7,000. The board also approved a new $11 million fire alarm system for Prairie View A&M University and increased the construction budget for Texas A&M’s Bright Complex from $205 million to $235 million. Much of the increase will come from gifts and licensing fees, according to the board.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday...
Troopers identify victim in fatal crash between train and tractor near Iola
Cody Rowley, 19
Escaped Brazos County inmate found in North Zulch
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
UT faculty members demand answers after Dan Patrick says Liberty Institute intended to fight critical race theory

Latest News

Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 2/17
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 2/17
Running background Josiah Mackenzie / CC BY 2.0
Inaugural Heart & Sole 5K debuts in Aggieland to raise money for heart surgeries
Presidents Day weekend events preview across the Brazos Valley