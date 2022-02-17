Texas A&M Board of Regents name Reed arena court after women’s basketball coach, Gary Blair

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Board of Regents has named the basketball court at Reed Arena after retiring women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair. Blair’s collegiate coaching career lasted more than four decades, he’s coached A&M since the 2003-2004 season.

The Regents also approved the construction of a second education building on the Tarleton State University’s Fort Worth campus, which will cost $66 million. The RELLIS campus also received $7.7 million in infrastructure improvements for water, power, fiber and sewer.

Texas A&M University- San Antonio will be getting a $32.5 million dorm. The campus only has about 380 dorm beds for a population of almost 7,000. The board also approved a new $11 million fire alarm system for Prairie View A&M University and increased the construction budget for Texas A&M’s Bright Complex from $205 million to $235 million. Much of the increase will come from gifts and licensing fees, according to the board.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.