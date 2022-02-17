Three Aggies medal on Day Two of SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Senior Kurtis Mathews earned the fourth gold medal of his career to lead three Aggies to the podium on day two of SEC Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center Wednesday night.

Mathews was joined on the podium by diving teammate Victor Povzner, and Kaloyan Bratanov also earned the first individual medal of his career to help the Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team move into second with 360 points.

In a battle for the top two spots, Mathews passed Povzner on the final dive of the day to claim the gold with a score of 420.30. Povzner posted a score of 412.15 to secure the silver medal and make his podium debut.

Mathews concluded his main events at SEC Championships earning his second gold on the 1-meter and seventh medal overall in his career. The duo became the first men’s divers in program history to finish 1-2 at a conference championship meet.

Bratanov impressed in the finals, starting the evening lowering his personal best and posting the fourth-fastest time in program history in the 50 free with a time of 19.18 as the leadoff swimmer in the 200 free relay. The Katy, Texas native later came from behind to secure the bronze medal with another personal best in the 200 IM. His time of 1:42.98 also ranks as the third-best in program history.

Bratanov, along with Ethan Gogulski, Seth Reno and Clayton Bobo, placed sixth in the 200 free relay with a B-cut time of 1:17.44. Luke Stuart advanced to the final in the 500 free for the first time in his career, swimming a new collegiate best of 4:20.52 in prelims.

He went on to place 21st in the event with a time of 4:21.80. Anze Fers Erzen added A-final points for the Aggies, placing fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 1:44.65. Vincent Ribeiro made the most of his opportunity in the 200 IM final after originally finishing as the top alternate in the event in prelims, he placed third in the C-final with a time of 1:44.78. Allen Bottego made his finals debut at SEC Championships, placing eighth in the 1-meter with a score of 302.10. Kyle Sanchez also added points in diving, taking 15th with a score of 288.45. The 94 total points scored by the Aggies in the 1-meter matches the second- most in a single event in program history. The Aggies will continue SEC Championships Thursday, competing in the 400 IM, 100 fly and 200 free. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Head Coach Jay Holmes on the meet and Kaloyan Bratanov’s performance …”We were a better group tonight than in the prelims, Koko [Bratanov] leading off our free relay in 19.1 and then getting to the podium in the 200 IM was awesome. This is his first individual medal at SEC and we are so proud of his progression. He has gotten better every season. Every session is a test for us and tomorrow we go again.” Coach Holmes on A&M’s additional point earners …”Vincent [Ribeiro] getting in the C-final was a gift, he sure used his opportunity moving up like he did.This was also the first time for Luke Stuart to be in scoring position in the 500 free. His swim tonight was really well split.” Coach Holmes on diving …”Of course diving was awesome for us. Our team watched Kurtis [Mathews] and Victor [Povzner] battle each other for the win, and getting Allen [Bottego] in the final was huge. The divers made a huge difference tonight, scoring a big 94 points for us. Coach Lerew had them ready!” Top Finishers200 Free Relay: Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Seth Reno, Clayton Bobo – 1:17.44 (B)500 Free: Luke Stuart – 4:21.80 (B)200 IM: Kaloyan Bratnov – 1:42.98 (B)1-Meter: Kurtis Mathews – 420.30**denotes first-place finish Remaining ScheduleThursday, Feb. 17Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Women’s 3-Meter – WatchFriday, Feb. 18Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Men’s Platform Diving, 400 Medley Relay – Watch Saturday, Feb. 19Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Women’s Platform Diving, 400 Free Relay – Watch

