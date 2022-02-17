Advertisement

Treat of the Day: 50 Men Who Can Cook raised $260,000 for College Station ISD

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s 50 Men Who Can Cook was another success.

The event brings together local community and school leaders who prepare their recipe of choice for guests to taste. This year the event raised $260,000 to support College Station ISD.

CSISD would like to thank their Top Chef Sponsor, St. Joseph Health, for their support.

Once again we would like to thank our TOP CHEF SPONSOR, St. Joseph Health for their generous support of 50 Men Who Can...

Posted by College Station ISD Education Foundation on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday...
Troopers identify victim in fatal crash between train and tractor near Iola
Cody Rowley, 19
Escaped Brazos County inmate found in North Zulch
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (Source: Texas Tribune)
UT faculty members demand answers after Dan Patrick says Liberty Institute intended to fight critical race theory

Latest News

Treat of the day
Treat of the Day: three CSHS seniors earn highest possible ACT score
Treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Washington County horse judging team places at competition
Treat of the Day
Treat of the Day: Leon County Sheriff’s Office employee retires after 31 years
treat of the day
Treat of the day: Navasota High School tennis players place at tournament