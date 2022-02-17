Treat of the Day: 50 Men Who Can Cook raised $260,000 for College Station ISD
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s 50 Men Who Can Cook was another success.
The event brings together local community and school leaders who prepare their recipe of choice for guests to taste. This year the event raised $260,000 to support College Station ISD.
CSISD would like to thank their Top Chef Sponsor, St. Joseph Health, for their support.
