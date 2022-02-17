Two conservative challengers aim to unseat Republican Rep. Kyle Kacal in District 12

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Kyle Kacal (R-District 12) has represented the area for five terms in the Texas House of Representatives.

Rep. Kyle Kacal, (R)-District 12 (KBTX)

In 2022, the district has been remapped, and two challengers are hoping to use the new voters to unseat Kacal. But, Kacal has no plans to let them.

“There’s a lot more on the plate to get done,” said Kacal.

Kacal bills himself a conservative, as do his opponents. If re-elected, he says he will focus on education, bail reform, and the growth inevitably coming to District 12.

“They’re coming. Are our schools ready? Are our roads ready and our water systems ready?” said Kacal. “I’m looking forward to focusing on infrastructure to make sure we can handle the growth.”

Joshua Hamm is one candidate looking to take Kacal’s votes in the primary. Hamm is a disabled veteran and Purple Heart recipient from Brazos County.

Joshua Hamm, (R) Candidate for TX House District 12 (KBTX)

“It’s a part of who I am, but it’s not who I am, if that makes sense,” Hamm said.

He says he decided to run because he does not have to worry “about putting food on the table,” so he feels this is a way he can give back to his country. If elected to the Austin statehouse, his first priorities would be education, eliminating property taxes, and immigration.

“Build the wall, institute E-Verify, start removing benefits from illegal aliens,” said Hamm. “Get rid of the incentives and that way, the wages for labor can grow.”

Hamm says his belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump “informs” his own candidacy today. Hamm says he was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, supporting the Stop the Steal protestors.

“I stayed on Constitution Avenue and passed out food,” said Hamm. “I never got up close to the Capitol.”

Hamm was a diesel mechanic in the U.S. Army. He has a traumatic brain injury from an explosion on duty overseas. He says his TBI means that he can’t always remember things like names and dates.

Another effect of the TBI, Hamm said, is this: “I am not as smart as I was before. I am still blessed in that I am still able to form sentences, still able to communicate. And I’m able to think, but my ability is diminished from what it was, and unfortunately, it’s only going to get worse over time.”

Another challenger in the Republican primary is Ben Bius, a real estate investor from Huntsville.

Ben Bius, (R) Candidate for TX House District 12 (KBTX)

“Our District is a new district, and it’s vital to the state of Texas,” Bius said.

Bius says he believes the COVID-19 pandemic was a deliberate attack on the U.S. perpetrated by China. He also says it has brought up important issues about bodily autonomy that he would like to address.

“Our personal health is not the government’s business,” said Bius. “I don’t believe in mandates.”

If elected, Bius says he would work to address drugs coming in from the southern border of Texas.

“I will work with our law enforcement, our district attorneys, and we’re going to make sure we can prosecute,” said Bius.

While these two candidates appear to be coming at Kacal from the right, Kacal says he is confident in his own conservative politics and his ability to work with others.

“Texas is the shining star of these United States,” said Kacal. “You’ve got to have relationships. You have to be able to have adult conversations, and you have to be able to debate the topics that people want to talk about. We cannot run it heavy-handed from the right or the left.”

“Compromise is not a bad word,” Kacal said. “Where we need to go and what we need to do for the people of Texas, the students of Texas, is--should be--our only focus.”

Below are the candidates’ answers to specific policy questions:

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning municipalities from implementing certain COVID-19 mitigation strategies

Kacal: “I was very clear. I support local control. I have faith in our county judge. I have faith in our mayors. And I have faith in our school boards and our superintendents. These folks are your local control. They are the ones we put in office, the ones we see at church, see at dinner and see in the supermarket, and they have our ear and they are going to do what’s best for these communities. I mean, it’s a little heavy-handed to hand down from the state. I firmly backed backing my local officials on their decision for the next pandemic or the next situation that we come into. Because the state, the role of the state in my opinion is to help our local officials, not tie their hands behind their back.”

Hamm: “The rights of citizens is not dependent on whether or not there is an emergency or a pandemic, and so what the Texas legislature should do is simply state that citizens have these rights, and one of them is the right to medical and bodily autonomy. Period, end of story. So a business, municipality, state, I don’t care, you don’t get to tell people they must have a tattoo to work here. You don’t get to tell people that you must get an abortion to work here. You don’t get to tell people that you must inject yourself with anything to work here. You’re talking about permanent things that are going to occur to a person because of a temporary difficulty.”

Bius: “The governor is not in question. I disagree with any official acting in a manner that constitutes fiat government. And any sort of a mandate from one level of government to another without the money to do it is especially bad. I am opposed to unfunded mandates or government mandates that interfere with people’s personal decisions. I’m not saying I agree with the governor. I think the governor worked very hard under very difficult circumstances to try to come up with a solution to an extraordinarily novel situation.”

The legislature’s passage of a bill to ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools, regardless of local districts’ desires

Kacal: (Rep. Kacal voted ‘yes’ to this bill.) “Critical race theory, in my opinion and what I’ve learned, is a higher-education topic. I still support local control. Having that relationship with my rural superintendents and my rural school boards, we all agreed that this was not good for rural Texas, and so that’s why I supported the banning of critical race theory because I was backing up local-controlled school boards and superintendents that I have good relationships with and have worked for and have continued to work with.”

Hamm: “We need to be able to trust our teachers and give them more leeway in how they do things... If the purpose of government education, which is what public schools are, is to raise up citizens in the manner that you want, don’t you want citizens that actually believe in autonomy, actually believe in their ability to create a better future for themselves, believe in the heritage, culture and traditions of the west, of Texas? ... Government can restrict what government schools are doing... There shouldn’t be any ‘racializing’ that occurs in government entities, in government schools. The answer is no. That’s not how we operate. That’s not we as free people are supposed to treat each other.”

Bius: “I think indoctrinating our children is wrong. I think the United States of America and particularly Texas are exceptional, and that our way of life, our constitutions, are great.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.