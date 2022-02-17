Want to experience Kyle Field like never before? Sign up for Run the Ramps!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC FISH has collaborated with numerous companies including CHI St. Joseph Health to present Run the Ramps, a one-of-a-kind exclusive run on the ramps and concourse of Kyle Field.

Run the Ramps will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 9 AM. The registration deadline is February 25.

Participants may choose between a 5K and a fun run 1.5K, making this an event for a runner at any level. This event is open to all ages, and they encourage people to bring their families and make it a family activity.

MSC Fish Executive Directors Halle Fouch and Prisca Varna joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

Varna described the run as an “immersive experience.”

Run the Ramps serves as a creative way to raise funds for Kyle Field Day, a program that supports service and community outreach projects throughout the Bryan-College Station area. Kyle Field Day is the largest freshman-led service event at Texas A&M on Campus.

“We do a whole bunch of different carnival booths that are presented by different organizations on campus to promote their own philanthropy or their own service,” Fouch explained.

There is an additional aspect to Run the Ramps which is a shoe donation drive for the organization Soles4Souls. They encourage participants to bring old shoes they no longer use to help support their philanthropy for this event. They will be collecting shoe donations on the day of the event.

Registration includes a t-shirt, post-race food, custom race bib, timing results post-race, a medal, and additional post-race goodies.

Register here for the run.

Learn more about MSC Fish here or visit their Facebook.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

