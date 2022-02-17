Advertisement

Another day, another Wind Advisory issued Thursday

Wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph will be possible throughout the day.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley until 9 pm Thursday evening.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As windy conditions continue Thursday, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties through 9pm Thursday evening:

  • Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Waller and Washington

Additional wind gusts upwards of 30 - 35 mph will be possible throughout the day, flipping in from the north through the course of Thursday afternoon as a cold front arrives. Unsecured objects out in the yard / empty trash cans may get tossed around a bit!

