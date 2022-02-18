AAA expects gas prices to continue to climb

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gas prices continue to rise in the Brazos Valley and around the country. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.53 and it’s expected to climb.

Texans are seeing higher gas prices at pretty much every corner. AAA says gas prices in College Station rose $.07 since last week and drivers are taking notice.

“We have two full-sized vehicles or full sized trucks so it’s up to $100 to fill it up, so that’s obviously a pretty good chunk of money each month,” said Julianne Carpenter, a College Station driver.

Carpenter worries about the price getting worse, especially with tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“The biggest concern is for Ukraine and your heart breaks for them, but for gas prices it definitely could change and continue to go up and we don’t want to see that happen,” she said.

“There’s a lot of variables that go into what we pay at the pump, the price of crude oil being the biggest variable of course. But certainly as far as what’s going to happen in the next few weeks or months I think we’ll well leave up to how things play out overseas as well as just how things play out here at home,” said Daniel Armbruster, a AAA Texas Spokesperson.

AAA expects prices to continue to climb, but if they were to increase by several dollars a gallon, that’s too soon to say.

“What’s happening overseas involving Russia, Ukraine and the potential sanctions that could come from the West and the response from the West, that could force crude oil prices even higher in the coming days and that would certainly have an impact on gas prices and force those prices to go up as well,” he said.

“I do feel bad for those that have to drive to work, that do have to travel it’s hitting the pocket books right now so I’m sorry for that,” said Carpenter.

AAA says the switchover to summer blend fuel in the coming months also adds costs for fuel. They tell us the cost to fill an average gas tank in Texas is now $45. That’s $14 more than a year ago.

