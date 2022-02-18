Aggies face off against Vanderbilt Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood Saturday for a 5 p.m. matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores inside Memorial Gymnasium.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) got back in to the win column (snapping a season long 8 game losing streak) Tuesday with a 56-55 victory over Florida. A&M was a perfect 16-for-16 from the free throw line, marking the first time it has shot 100% from the charity stripe (min. 10 attempts) since going 20-for-20 against Florida A&M on Dec. 15, 2008. Quenton Jackson led the team in scoring, notching 16 points and hauled in eight rebounds. Jackson has scored in double figures in each of the last eight games. Javonte Brown set a career best in rebounds with seven, including five offensive, and matched his career high with six points, while playing in a career-high 20 minutes. Andre Gordon registered a career-high seven rebounds, and matched career high in steals with four. Wade Taylor IV came off the bench to score eight points and nailed all three of his free-throws clinch the win.

Scouting the Aggies

A candidate for the Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 13.1 per contest. Henry Coleman III ranks second at 10.6 points and is the team leader with 6.2 rebounds. In SEC games only, the duo are tied for team lead in points at 12.5, while Coleman is averaging 7.2 rebounds. Tyrece Radford adds 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in conference action. Wade Taylor IV averages 9.8 points per SEC game.

Scouting Vanderbilt

Looking to snap a two-game skid, Vanderbilt enters the fray with a 13-12 (5-8 SEC) ledger. The Commodores are anchored by Scotty Pippen Jr., who leads the conference at 19.3 points per game. Jordan Wright adds 12.2 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

