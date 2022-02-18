Navasota's Mia Nunez signs softball letter to attend Prairie View A&M

NAVASOTA, Texas -- Navasota senior student-athlete, Mia Nunez, signed a softball national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic playing career with Prairie View A&M University.

Nunez is a solid player on both defense and offense. She can play multiple defensive positions including outfield, infield, and catcher. Offensively, she is always a tough out for opponents, because she can hit for power, drop bunts down, and has a lot of speed. As a senior, she uses her knowledge of the game to be a leader on the field.

Mia started playing softball when she was 8 years old, and she started playing select softball at the age of 10. Her dad has always been her strongest supporter, motivator, and also her biggest fan.

The future Panther played this past summer for KC Jackson and the 18U Impact Gold select softball organization. She has been playing for Impact Gold since 12U.

Nunez went on an official visit to Prairie View A&M University this past fall, and she loved both the atmosphere and hospitality she was shown. She is excited to start her college softball career as a Panther where she will play outfield.

She plans to double major in kinesiology and nursing. Mia is the daughter of Santiago Nunez and Stephanie Nunez.

