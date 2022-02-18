Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly arrest man with 2 pounds of THC wax

Micajah Farrell, 21
Micajah Farrell, 21(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Bastrop County man was reportedly arrested in Brazos County with almost 50 mason jars full of THC wax.

The sheriff’s office says Micajah Farrell, 21, kept changing lanes when a deputy pulled up behind him on Highway 21 early Friday morning.

Authorities ran his plates and they reportedly belonged to a completely different vehicle.

After pulling Farrell over, authorities say they found 48 mason jars with a collective 2 pounds of THC wax in the vehicle’s trunk. They also found 2.5 pounds of marijuana.

Farrell was taken into custody and charged with manufacture and delivery and felony marijuana possession.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare
According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
Texas A&M names Reed Arena Court after Gary Blair
Texas A&M Board of Regents name Reed arena court after women’s basketball coach, Gary Blair

Latest News

Your Vote Counts: State Representative Texas House District 14
Oil tank fire near Kurten
Kurten tank fire video edited
Tank fire near Kurten - clipped version
Tank fire near Kurten - clipped version
Viewer submitted photo of oil tank fire near Kurten
Multiple fire crews respond to oil tanker fire in Kurten