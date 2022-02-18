Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly arrest man with 2 pounds of THC wax

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Bastrop County man was reportedly arrested in Brazos County with almost 50 mason jars full of THC wax.

The sheriff’s office says Micajah Farrell, 21, kept changing lanes when a deputy pulled up behind him on Highway 21 early Friday morning.

Authorities ran his plates and they reportedly belonged to a completely different vehicle.

After pulling Farrell over, authorities say they found 48 mason jars with a collective 2 pounds of THC wax in the vehicle’s trunk. They also found 2.5 pounds of marijuana.

Farrell was taken into custody and charged with manufacture and delivery and felony marijuana possession.

