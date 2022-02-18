Car inventory shortages in College Station expected to continue

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Car inventory shortages are still at an all time low leading into 2022, and experts say that won’t be changing anytime soon.

Car inventory shortages has been down for the past couple of years. In 2020, the industry lost 2.5 million sales and another 2 million in 2021.

These rock bottoms levels of inventory are mainly due to supply chain issues. Although, as car dealerships have gotten used to this change in their market, they have learned how to stay competitive.

The Ford dealership in College Station General Sales Manager, Robert Rentfro, says their dealership is still selling somewhere near the same amount of cars as they did in the past.

“It’s just different. We aren’t selling from the parking lot as much as we are from a computer screen where we are ordering cars for people. And that’s where the deal is right now, meaning online orders,” Rentfro said.

Rentfro said they’re constantly looking for ways to supply more cars to the community.

“The good news is that the manufactures are typically starting to cater towards the order units, which is what we’re doing to help push for our local community. To order as many as we possibly can. It helps us and those people in our community,” said Rentfro.

Recent studies show that chip shortages and other supply-chain disruptions are expected to continue, to a lesser degree, until 2023.

“Eventually it will change, but we are no where near the end of this shortage,” Rentfro said.

The pace of sales at car dealerships in the United States are expected to quicken towards the second half of the year and even get back to pre-pandemic levels.

