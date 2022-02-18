Advertisement

College Station rallies past No. 15 Pflugerville to advance to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars posted a 55-50 come from behind win over No. 15 Pflugerville Thursday night at Tiger Gym to advance to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals next week.

Aliyah Collins led all scorers with 19 points as the Lady Cougars went on a 10-0 run in the 2nd quarter to grab a 26-25 halftime lead. Jayden Davenport added 13 points for College Station including a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

Pflugerville jumped out to a 22-8 first half lead thanks to the play of Avari Berry who led the Panthers with 16 points.

College Station will face Pflugerville Weiss next week in the 5A Regional Quarterfinals with the date, time and location still to be decided.

