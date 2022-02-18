Advertisement

Former Texas A&M regent appointed to statewide advisory committee

Phil Adams was appointed to serve as chair of the Capital Project Oversight Advisory...
Phil Adams was appointed to serve as chair of the Capital Project Oversight Advisory Commission, Abbott announced Friday.(Texas A&M University System)
By Michael Oder
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is getting some recognition from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Phil Adams was appointed to serve as chair of the Capital Project Oversight Advisory Commission, Abbott announced Friday. Adams is the owner and President of Phil Adams Company. He is also a former chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, where he served over 18 years.

He is a member of American Momentum Bank Board of Directors, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and the Philosophical Society of Texas. Additionally, he served on the board of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he currently serves on the Texas A&M Mays Business School Development Council.

The advisory committee is responsible for recommending how the state doles out $3.3 billion in funds to Texas institutions of higher education for capital improvement projects.

Adams received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University in 1971.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
Texas A&M names Reed Arena Court after Gary Blair
Texas A&M Board of Regents name Reed arena court after women’s basketball coach, Gary Blair
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Players say the thing they love most about playing baseball is having fun with their friends.
Pride Assist Baseball hoping to face-off against new teams this season
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of The Week - Rosebud
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of The Week - Rosebud
Hearne seeing new business growth in 2021
Hearne Interim City Manager selected to be permanent City Manager
The Reach Project hosted their first annual Reach for the Stars luncheon.
Inaugural Reach for the Stars luncheon aims to expand Reach Project network
Walker County early voting
Your Vote Counts: Six Republicans vying for Walker County Judge