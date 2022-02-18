Former Texas A&M regent appointed to statewide advisory committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is getting some recognition from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Phil Adams was appointed to serve as chair of the Capital Project Oversight Advisory Commission, Abbott announced Friday. Adams is the owner and President of Phil Adams Company. He is also a former chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, where he served over 18 years.

He is a member of American Momentum Bank Board of Directors, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and the Philosophical Society of Texas. Additionally, he served on the board of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he currently serves on the Texas A&M Mays Business School Development Council.

The advisory committee is responsible for recommending how the state doles out $3.3 billion in funds to Texas institutions of higher education for capital improvement projects.

Adams received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University in 1971.

