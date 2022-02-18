Advertisement

Hearne Interim City Manager selected to be permanent City Manager

Hearne seeing new business growth in 2021
Hearne seeing new business growth in 2021
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne has a new leader in charge of city business. Mayor Ruben Gomez says the city made interim city manager V. Alonzo Echavarria the permanent city manager.

He previously served as the city’s Chief Financial Officer. Echavarria became the interim city manager last August when John Naron resigned his position to take a job in the private sector in the Dallas- Fort Worth area.

We are still waiting to hear back from the city on more details about Echavarria’s career background.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
Texas A&M names Reed Arena Court after Gary Blair
Texas A&M Board of Regents name Reed arena court after women’s basketball coach, Gary Blair
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Players say the thing they love most about playing baseball is having fun with their friends.
Pride Assist Baseball hoping to face-off against new teams this season
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of The Week - Rosebud
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of The Week - Rosebud
The Reach Project hosted their first annual Reach for the Stars luncheon.
Inaugural Reach for the Stars luncheon aims to expand Reach Project network
Walker County early voting
Your Vote Counts: Six Republicans vying for Walker County Judge