Hearne Interim City Manager selected to be permanent City Manager

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne has a new leader in charge of city business. Mayor Ruben Gomez says the city made interim city manager V. Alonzo Echavarria the permanent city manager.

He previously served as the city’s Chief Financial Officer. Echavarria became the interim city manager last August when John Naron resigned his position to take a job in the private sector in the Dallas- Fort Worth area.

We are still waiting to hear back from the city on more details about Echavarria’s career background.

