Inaugural Reach for the Stars luncheon aims to expand Reach Project network

The Reach Project hosted their first annual Reach for the Stars luncheon.
The Reach Project hosted their first annual Reach for the Stars luncheon.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - The Reach Project, a local nonprofit organization, hosted their first annual fundraising event called, Reach for the Stars.

The Reach for the Stars luncheon was held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, with over 300 people in attendance. The main goal for this event was to raise funds needed to hire full-time staff for the organization and also use this as an opportunity to expand the Reach Project network.

A board member of the Reach Project, Ebony Peterson, said she is excited and grateful for the turn out of this event.

“The number of people that showed up... Wow it’s truly amazing how many people are supporting us,” Peterson said.

Peterson also said this event would not have been possible without the founder and CEO of the Reach Project, Max Gerall.

“Without Max, none of this would have been possible. I want to thank him for all of his hard work. This event just really warms my heart,” said Peterson.

To get involved with the Reach Project or learn more, click here.

