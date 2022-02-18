The Museum of the American G.I. set to host two immersive weekend events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. is known for bringing history to life and over the next couple of weeks the museum is hosting two events that will give guests a new way to learn about history beyond just reading about it in books.

On Feb. 19 and 20, the museum is hosting it’s Hands-on History event, which will educate guests on various historical events. On Feb. 26 they will host An Evening With General Patton. During this event, guests will get an intimate look into the world of General Patton and the Third Army.

For Leisha Mullins, Secretary and Treasurer of the Museum of the American G.I. these types of immersive events are supposed to provide another layer of understanding.

“We pull things from the vault you can actually touch, play, and learn and kind of immerse yourself into what our military was like then it adds that extra understanding that you would not have in another way,” said Mullins.

Hands on History

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

It will include tank talks, crafts, educational activities, and a special behind-the-scenes look at historical weapons, according to Mullins.

An Evening with General Patton

Denny Hair, who has published six books on General Patton and spoke in the United States and Europe, will be the guest speaker on Feb. 26 at the museum. Beyond talking about Patton’s life, military experience, and the Third Army, Hair will also recite speeches by General Patton and take questions from the audience, according to the Museum of The American G.I.

Additionally, the General Patton Van will be open for viewing along with the rest of the museum, according to the Museum of The American G.I.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7:00 p.m.

