Navasota Landing Apartments under new management

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - After more than three months without management, Brazos County residents are now partnering to manage the Navasota Landing Apartments.

One of the new owners, Tracy Mahoney, said his wife saw KBTX’s story about the complex in January and thought he could be the person to help. During that time, residents were told they would have to move because the apartment was under foreclosure.

“She sent me an email and called me and said you need to go check this out, so I drove out here and checked it out and next thing I know here I am,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney specializes in apartment rehabilitation and said Navasota Landing was in great need of that. Many residents had multiple maintenance issues, which Mahoney said included dirty and broken air conditioning units and loose and rotting stairwells.

“We had a lot of leaking hot water heaters, a lot of leaking pipes and faucets and drains and toilets and everything that could leak was leaking,” Mahoney said.

The owner has now hired a full-time maintenance worker, which is what resident Trimetra Williams has wanted. She had a leaking and molding ceiling in her grandchildren’s room.

“Get our community back together, our homes in par as we need them as far as living and we all can still stay together,” Williams said.

Another task Mahoney put at the top of his list was rebuilding trust with the residents. Mahoney said he has aimed to be as visible as possible around the complex, something residents weren’t used to.

“They were treated so badly in the past,” Mahoney said. “Nothing was done for them and when we came here and kept our word, it was very simple.”

Lorene Brown, who has lived at the complex for 10 years, said she’s happy to have more stability. Brown said her and other neighbors have been pleased with Mahoney’s management.

“Without them, we don’t know where we’d be at or what may happen with us over here,” Brown said.

Moving forward, Mahoney said more improvements need to be done including upgrading kitchens and bathrooms in many of the apartments. He said he also wants to make exterior improvements including lighting, stairwells and parking lots.

