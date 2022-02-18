New apartments proposed as “walk-able” housing for Blinn-Bryan students
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New apartments targeting Blinn College students could be coming to Bryan, planned for an empty lot right across from the campus.
The Bryan Planning & Zoning Committee approved a zoning change Thursday to allow the 40-unit housing complex on Villa Maria Road, just next to Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community.
The prospective complex developers wrote in a proposal that Blinn students do not have nearly enough walk-able living options near campus, something that is needed as the student population grows.
This plan next goes to the Bryan City Council for approval in April.
