New apartments proposed as “walk-able” housing for Blinn-Bryan students

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New apartments targeting Blinn College students could be coming to Bryan, planned for an empty lot right across from the campus.

The Bryan Planning & Zoning Committee approved a zoning change Thursday to allow the 40-unit housing complex on Villa Maria Road, just next to Broadmoor Place Assisted Living Community.

The prospective complex developers wrote in a proposal that Blinn students do not have nearly enough walk-able living options near campus, something that is needed as the student population grows.

See the full proposal here.

This plan next goes to the Bryan City Council for approval in April.

