New community for people age 55+ coming to Millican Reserve

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new master-planned community for people age 55 years and older is coming to the Millican Reserve.

Kept Property Group has acquired 25 acres of land to build 64 homes in what they’re calling Lakeside at Millican Reserve. Construction will also include a clubhouse.

“With 30 miles of trails and a 40-acre clear water lake, Millican Reserve promises the kind of peaceful lifestyle active adults seek. The on-site farm, community events and a dedicated clubhouse will add to the appeal,” Kept Property Group President Jesse Durden said in a press release. “People age 55 and older have limited choices when it comes to active adult living in the College Station area. There are several apartment complexes and assisted living facilities, but this will add single-family homes to the options.”

Work is expected to begin later this year, and they say pre-sales are projected to begin in mid-2023.

