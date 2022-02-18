New roundabout nearing completion in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new roundabout is taking shape on Bryan’s west side.

Crews have just a few weeks worth of work left at Palasota Drive and Beck Street. The new roundabout is near Anson Jones Elementary School.

Larry Young Paving, which is doing the work, say they expect to finish this project in early March.

Soon work will start on a second roundabout at Palasota and Groesbeck Street.

