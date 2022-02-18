No. 9 Women’s Tennis Back in Action Against TCU and Abilene Christian

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 9 Texas A&M women’s tennis opens its five-match homestand with a doubleheader Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies will challenge the TCU Horned Frogs at noon (CT) followed by a 4:30 p.m. first serve with the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Our team is off to an excellent start. We are already performing at a high level, and tomorrow will be another great opportunity. It’s our last doubleheader of the season, so we are going to use it to continue finding ways to improve. There is nothing like getting true dual match experience in to build our team up in preparation for the rest of the season, and Saturday will give us a chance to do that.”

FIRST SERVE

Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana swept SEC Weekly Honors for the week of Feb. 9, as Branstine garnered SEC Player of the Week laurels while Stoiana was named SEC Freshman of the Week. The Aggies compiled a 2-1 showing at the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships, defeating the No. 17 Old Dominion Monarchs and No. 10 USC Trojans, both by 4-1 scores in the consolation bracket. In the victory over USC, Branstine earned the highest ranked singles victory in school history following a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of former teammate and top-ranked Eryn Cayetano.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings released on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Texas A&M reached the No. 9 spot. Prior to the start of the ITA Indoor Championships, the organization announced a new round of individual rankings. Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova garnered the No. 2 spot in the doubles poll, setting a Texas A&M program record for doubles ranking. In singles, Makarova leads the way at No. 105, followed by Carson Branstine at No. 111, Goldsmith at No. 117 and Mary Stoiana at No. 122.

#LOCKEDIN ON A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI & PRAIRIE VIEW

TCU is off to a 6-2 start through this point in the season, with their only losses coming against Wisconsin and Alabama on the road. The Horned Frogs are led by Mercedes Aristegui, who owns a 2-0 record at No. 1 singles and a 3-1 record across all dual match singles opportunities. The Aggies hold a 26-17 lead over the Horned Frogs in the all-time series, winning each of the last four meetings by a 4-3 margin.

Abilene Christian owns a 4-5 record through their first nine dual matches of the year. Maryjoe Crisologo handles the top-line singles effort for the Wildcats and holds a 2-4 dual match singles record with one win at the No. 1 slot. In the all-time series between Texas A&M and Abilene Christian, the Aggies own a 5-0 advantage.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. For more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis tickets, or to become a Stadium Club member, click here.

Both of Saturday’s matches will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for both matches will be available by clicking here.

