Advertisement

Ole Miss post regular season sweep of the Aggies with 74-54 win in Oxford

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has lost back to back games after a 74-54 loss to Ole Miss Thursday night at SJB Pavalion.

Lashonda Monk led the Rebels with 19 points while Madison Scott had 13. The Ole Miss defense held A&M to just 7 second quarter points as they jumped out to a 35-19 halftime lead.

Texas A&M got 13 points form Kayla Wells. She was the only Aggie to reach double figures in scoring.

Ole Miss out rebounding the Aggies on the offensive end 19-8.

The Aggies will look to snap their current two game losing streak on Sunday as they return home to host Alabama at 5 pm at Reed Arena.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday...
Troopers identify victim in fatal crash between train and tractor near Iola
Cody Rowley, 19
Escaped Brazos County inmate found in North Zulch
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare

Latest News

College Station rallies past No. 15 Pflugerville to advance to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals
College Station rallies past No. 15 Pflugerville to advance to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals
Aggie baseball opens season against Fordham
Aggie baseball opens season against Fordham
College Station rallies past No. 15 Pflugerville to advance to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Aggies in Tight Battle Through Day Three of SEC Championships