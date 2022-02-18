Ole Miss post regular season sweep of the Aggies with 74-54 win in Oxford

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has lost back to back games after a 74-54 loss to Ole Miss Thursday night at SJB Pavalion.

Lashonda Monk led the Rebels with 19 points while Madison Scott had 13. The Ole Miss defense held A&M to just 7 second quarter points as they jumped out to a 35-19 halftime lead.

Texas A&M got 13 points form Kayla Wells. She was the only Aggie to reach double figures in scoring.

Ole Miss out rebounding the Aggies on the offensive end 19-8.

The Aggies will look to snap their current two game losing streak on Sunday as they return home to host Alabama at 5 pm at Reed Arena.

