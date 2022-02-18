Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare
According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
Texas A&M names Reed Arena Court after Gary Blair
Texas A&M Board of Regents name Reed arena court after women’s basketball coach, Gary Blair

Latest News

Your Vote Counts: State Representative Texas House District 14
Two conservative challengers aim to unseat Republican Rep. Kyle Kacal in District 12
Mail-in voting Pixabay / CC BY 2.0 Scott McLeod / CC BY 2.0
Brazos County election officials urge caution when completing application for ballot by mail
Early voting for the primary election started today.
Early voting starts for Texas primary election
Two first-time candidates are vying to become Brazos County Court at Law judge.
Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Court at Law 2