Multiple fire crews respond to oil tanker fire in Kurten

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an oil tanker caught fire off East Highway 21 near Tabor Road in the Kurten area of Brazos County.

“Multiple” fire agencies are responding to the fire Friday morning, BCSO Deputy David Wilcox said.

Viewer video from Friday morning after 8 a.m. shows a large plume of smoke coming from the tanks.

As of 8:45 a.m., a KBTX crew on the scene said the fire is mostly out.

Bryan VFD puts out fire near Kurten (KBTX)

