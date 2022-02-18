Stepanek Brings Home Bronze at SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Chloe Stepanek made the first podium appearance of the week for the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team, earning bonze as competition continued Thursday at SEC Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center. The Aggies remain in sixth place with 363 points.

Stepanek earned the second medal of her career in the 200 free when she secured the third-place finish on day three with a time of 1:44.14. Newcomer Jordan Buechler joined Stepanek in the 200 free final, finishing 16th with a time of 1:46.68.

Joelle Reddin made her finals debut in the 400 IM and lowered her career best, set during the morning session, to finish sixth in the C-final with a time of 4:17.44. Olivia Theall and Sarah Holt also added points in the evening session, with Theall clocking in at 52.35 to place eighth and Holt claimed 19 th, recording a new personal best time of 52.92.

Alyssa Clairmont represented the Maroon & White in the 3-meter final, placing eighth with a score of 297.75. Despite just missing the cut for the A-final, Chloe Ceyanes and Aimee Wilson added key points for the Aggies with top-10 finishes. Ceyanes took ninth with a score of 306.25 and Wilson was just behind her in 10th with a score of 302.80.

The Aggies will continue SEC Championships Friday, competing in the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, platform and 100 medley relay. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Top Finishers

400 IM: Joelle Reddin – 4:17.44100 Fly: Olivia Theall – 52.35200 Free: Chloe Stepanek – 1:44.143-Meter: Alyssa Clairmont -297.75

Remaining Schedule

Friday, Feb. 18Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Men’s Platform Diving, 400 Medley Relay – Watch

Saturday, Feb. 19Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Women’s Platform Diving, 400 Free Relay – Watch

