Texas A&M Biomedical Sciences Association donates over $4,300 to College Station nursing home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Biomedical Sciences Association (BSA) donated $4,328 to a College Station nursing home Thursday afternoon.

Accel at College Station says it’s not very often they receive a donation like this one that will change the level of care they can provide.

“We’re in the business of taking care of people,” Accel Administrator Antonio Vargas said. “We’re all doing this for the right reasons, and the right reason is to just do that, just take care of people. This generous gift coming from the community will make an impact.”

BSA President Blake Ochoa says their members were able to build up this donation over the course of a couple semesters.

”We just really appreciated the fact that they are going above and beyond what we might expect from a standard type of facility like this,” Ochoa said. “They offer outpatient services and things like that as well.”

Vargas says they are thinking about buying some blanket warmers with the funds.

“Some of our residents just can’t stay warm no matter how many blankets you put on them, even in the summer when the temperatures are over 100 degrees. It’s cooler in here,” Vargas said. “Blanket warmers will really go toward something that could go a long way.”

Accel currently serves about 90 long and short-term patients and provide all levels of care from long-term care and those who are rehabbing to home.

“Biomedical Sciences Association is focused on preparing people for a future in healthcare, which means that they need to be prepared to care, help, and give to people, and appreciate the value that community service and selfless giving can bring to a community and an individual, as far as personal growth goes,” Ochoa said. “We care about a lot more than just the science, the math, the numbers, the data, and the career prep. We care a lot about the human element of medicine and things like that as well, and that’s something that we take a lot of pride in the fact that we prioritize in providing to our members.”

