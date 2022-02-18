Texas A&M and Denton Agree to Contract Extension

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University and head men’s tennis coach Steve Denton agreed to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season, announced Thursday by Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork.

“We are thrilled to announce a contract extension for Coach Denton,” Bjork said. “Steve has overseen the most successful stretch in the program’s history, and we cannot wait to see what is next for Texas A&M men’s tennis. Coach Denton has the pedigree and work ethic to deliver not only SEC Championships, but National Championships to Aggieland.”

Denton has been at the helm of the Texas A&M program for the past 15 seasons compiling a 313-129 overall record, trailing only the legendary David Kent (318-161) on the school’s all-time wins list. Under Denton’s guidance, the Aggies have claimed five conference trophies and an unprecedented amount of postseason success. The Aggies have advanced to NCAA Tournament every season under Denton, including eight trips to the Round of 16 and three appearances in the national quarterfinals. In 2018, the Aggies reached the semifinals of both the NCAA Tournament and ITA Indoor Team Championships, both program bests.

“First off, I thank the Lord for his unfailing love and I have truly lived a blessed life,” Denton said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Aggieland and the outstanding success we have seen on the courts. We approach every day with our student-athlete’s success in mind and I cannot thank every one of them enough for allowing me to be their coach. I owe so much of our success to the fantastic coaches that I have worked alongside. Bob McKinley, Kevin OShea, Rick Meyers and many others have made major contributions to the success of our team. I want to thank Ross (Bjork) and his staff for entrusting me with the men’s tennis program. I look forward to many more years in our continued quest to win more championships.”

Denton has overseen a remarkable run of seven seasons in which a doubles tandem earned All-America honors. Since Denton arrived in Aggieland, the Aggies have produced 12 doubles All-American duos compared to just five tandems prior to his arrival. In singles action, the Aggies have claimed 15 All-America awards compared to eight in the previous 59 seasons.

