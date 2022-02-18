Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School dance team brought home 5 awards from competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Stephen F. Austin Middle School’s Dance II Class!

They competed in the Danceline Brazos Valley Regional Dance/Drill Team Competition at Rudder High School on Saturday, Feb. 12 and won several awards.

The Broncos were awarded Division I for scoring a 90 or above on their routine. They also won 1st place, Best in Category for Middle School Pom. The Choreography Award was given to them for having the most unique and innovative choreography. One of their members was honored with the Outstanding Performance Award of Excellence.

