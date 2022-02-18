Your Vote Counts: State Representative Texas House District 14

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incumbent and political newcomer want your vote in the race for State Representative House District 14.

John Raney was elected to the seat in December 2011. John Harvey Slocum says it’s time for a new leader from Brazos County.

“I think every candidate that I know, as the Election Day approaches, they’re glad. It’s hard work,” said Representative John Raney.

Campaigning isn’t easy but Raney says it’s worth it for a chance to continue representing Bryan, College Station, and Brazos County.

During the recent redistricting process, Raney says he helped keep Bryan and College Station in the same congressional district.

“That bill came over from the Senate with Brazos County cut in half. And when it got to the floor, I had an amendment that actually created one, put us all in one congressional district,” said Raney.

John Harvey Slocum is running against Raney in this Republican primary.

The men share similar thoughts on big issues in Texas, including border security and supporting law enforcement. Their difference comes down to political experience.

Slocum was born and raised in Bryan College Station. He moved back to the area about three years ago. While he’s new to politics, he’s confident his experience in business will help him represent Brazos County.

“The leadership I’ve shown in business, I think,” said Slocum. “Today I’m a partner in five or six different corporations that represent 400 employees, so I think leadership to be able to do that.”

Raney is also a business owner. He founded and operates Texas Aggieland Bookstore in College Station.

Slocum said he decided to run after meeting with Raney and talking about his work in Austin.

“We’ve been through three speakers with Mr. Raney in office. He’s never led a committee, and we have a Speaker of the House that’s been there half the time he has and he’s the leader of the House,” said Slocum.

“This is not a process, ‘well, I can go in and I’m going to do this.’ I don’t care who you are,” said Raney. “I may have said that when I first ran. I don’t know, but it doesn’t work that way. We are a team. We’re a deliberative body. I have that experience. He does not have any of that experience.”

