Your Vote Counts: Texas’s 10th Congressional District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Redistricting by lawmakers has put Brazos County in the state’s 10th U.S. Congressional District.

It stretches from the Brazos Valley to an area northwest area of Houston and west into Central Texas.

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul is running unopposed for the primary but he will face Democratic challenger Linda Nuno in the general election.

Since 2005, McCaul has represented the 10th Congressional District. The Republican is a fourth-generation Texan and former Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and introduced a number of bills focused on cybersecurity and homeland security.

McCaul is now the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee. His office said his schedule prevented him from speaking with us on-camera this week but on CNN Wednesday, McCaul criticized the Biden administration’s Energy policies and how it’s handled the conflict with Vladamir Putin.

“I think the biggest mistake this administration made was waiving our congressional sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, allowing Putin to complete his pipeline into Europe, making them more dependent on Russian energy. Then shutting down the Keystone pipeline in the United States, this whole movement against Energy production in the United States I think has hurt us in being an energy-independent nation,” said McCaul.

The Democratic challenger McCaul will face later this year is Linda Nuno, a California native who became a Texan two decades ago. The former Texas A&M student feels McCaul isn’t focusing enough on issues here at home like the high-speed bullet train, women’s rights, and what she calls an unfair family court system.

“The family court has stopped working in the best interest of children a long time ago and judges are working for endorsements and campaign money for their next election.”

“It’s time for our elected officials to walk the walk. I’m tired of pretty slogans and well-polished politicians that know exactly what to say in order to get your money and votes, but at the end of the day, they don’t deliver, nor can they relate to your pain, reality, and challenges,” said Nuno.

While Mccaul and Nuno are on the ballot this election day, neither has a primary challenger, so this race will come down to who voters choose on November 8th.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Congressman Michael McCaul and CLICK HERE to learn more about Linda Nuno.

There is a third candidate in this race who did not respond to our request for an interview.

Bill Kelsey is a self-employed pilot from Austin who is running in the Libertarian convention on March 19.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.