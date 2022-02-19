Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rosebud

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rosebud is our Aggieland Humane Society for February 18, 2022.

She is a Terrier/Beagle mix and shelter employees believe she’s two years old. The sweet girl is ready to snuggle on the couch with her forever family.

“She is just very lovable. A little shy upon first meeting, but she warms up and just melts. She is ready to snuggle, just a sweetheart,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

Rosebud is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. If you’re interested in adopting this cutie, you can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

