Aggies begin Schlossnagle era with 13-1 win over Fordham

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Fordham 13-1 to start their 2022 campaign Friday night at Olsen Field. The Aggies move to 20-2 on opening day since 2001 and begin the Jim Schlossnagle era 1-0.

Texas A&M used an 8-run 7th inning to help propel them to the blowout victory. The Maroon and White now lead the all-time series over the Rams 5-0.

Trevor Werner paced the Aggies at the plate with 3 hits and 4 RBI on his 4 at-bats. Logan Britt and Jack Moss each had a couple of hits. Fordham allowed four straight bases-loaded walks in the 7th inning to all but seal the victory for the Aggies. The Rams went through 5 different pitchers.

Nathan Detmer, a returner from last year, got the start on the mound and finished with 7 strikeouts, and allowed 3 hits in his 6 innings of action.

Werner got the scoring started for A&M in the bottom of the second on an RBI double that brought home Brett Minnich. Minnich, Werner, and Kalae Harrison all had RBIs in the 5th inning to take a 5-1 lead.

The Aggies and Rams will meet again at Olsen Field Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and will wrap up the weekend series on Sunday at noon.

